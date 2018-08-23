Comments sought on I-95 interchange

LUMBERTON — The N.C. Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting Tuesday on a plan to reconstruct the Interstate 95 interchange and overpass with Carthage Road at Exit 19 in Robeson County.

A higher and longer bridge over I-95 at Exit 19 is needed to accommodate future plans to widen the interstate to eight lanes. To improve safety and mobility, the department also proposes realigning some of the exit’s ramps and service roads.

The informal open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, 110 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. People may drop in at any time to look at the preliminary maps, ask questions and provide comments to NCDOT representatives.

Comments will be accepted through Sept. 28 and may be sent to Scott Pridgen, a Division 6 project leader, at 910-364-0603 or gspridgen@ncdot.gov; or mail him at Highway Division 6, PO Box 1150, Fayetteville, NC, 28302.