Summer Sounds finale

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal James Brown's moves were inviting, enough so that 3-year-old T.J. Faircloth stepped out to join him during the finale in the Summer Sounds concert series. Capturing it all on video was Jenny Gilbert. Brown and T.J., said the youngster's fathers, have been regulars when the music is lively. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Jenny Gilbert, capturing video, and 3-year-old T.J. Faircloth are loving the dancing of James Brown, not seen, during Thursday night's finale in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Jenny Gilbert, front in pink, keeps the steps light during the final in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal James Brown soaks in the music on a pleasant summer evening, the final in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer's Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

The Summer Sounds concert series wrapped up Thursday evening at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, with a large crowd numbering in the hundreds taking advantage of pleasant weather temperatures and the beautiful harmony of North Tower.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

James Brown soaks in the music on a pleasant summer evening, the final in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_concert3-Copy.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

James Brown soaks in the music on a pleasant summer evening, the final in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jenny Gilbert, front in pink, keeps the steps light during the final in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_concert4-Copy.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jenny Gilbert, front in pink, keeps the steps light during the final in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jenny Gilbert, capturing video, and 3-year-old T.J. Faircloth are loving the dancing of James Brown, not seen, during Thursday night’s finale in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_concert1-Copy.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Jenny Gilbert, capturing video, and 3-year-old T.J. Faircloth are loving the dancing of James Brown, not seen, during Thursday night’s finale in the Summer Sounds concert series. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

James Brown’s moves were inviting, enough so that 3-year-old T.J. Faircloth stepped out to join him during the finale in the Summer Sounds concert series. Capturing it all on video was Jenny Gilbert. Brown and T.J., said the youngster’s fathers, have been regulars when the music is lively. North Tower entertained hundreds at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown.