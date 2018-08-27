Helping hands ready to assist nonprofits

Specialty Product Technologies has launched its second annual Fortive Day of Caring.

Kristine Guthrie, director of human resources, says SPT is offering volunteer services to nonprofits in Bladen County on Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Not only does giving back to the communities where we work and live help us to live our shared purpose, it’s also the right thing to do,” Guthrie wrote in a letter to nonprofits in the area.

What SPT needs, Guthrie says, is for nonprofits to let them know their needs so they can provide the volunteers on that day. Suitable projects wouuld be assembling care packages, cleaning trash in parks, painting playground equipment or serving meals — things of that nature.

Haleigh Rozier, a marketing content associate for SPT, says there are no hidden hooks or commitments in their offer.

“We are literally a body of between 100 and 200 that are there to help,” she said. “Of course, we won’t be able to build a house or something like that, but we want to do something good and impactful for someone in need. If it happens to be a volunteer opportunity for veterans, elders, children … even better!”

To participate, a short form explaining the nonprofit and its mission along with contact information is required. For more information and to obtain the form, contact Guthrie or Rozier by email at Kristine.guthrie@sptech.com or Haleigh.Rozier@sptech.com.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.