Sept. 1

• Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 5

• Dedication ceremony of the former Bladen County Training School/Bladen Central High School Gymnasium. This is at 1360 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown. Program starts at 10 a.m. All graduates, attendees of the school and individuals int he community and surrounding area are welcome to attend. More information is available from Minnie Price at 910-872-1712 or 910-872-5333.

Sept. 8

• Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Barbecue plate fundraiser and cake auction to help with medical expenses for Dennis Hayes Pait, who is battling leukemia. Starts 11 a.m. at Center Road Baptist Church Community Building, 2484 Center Road. Checks should be made payable to Center Road Baptist Church. More information is available by calling Gloria D. Allen at 910-863-4582 or 910-872-1905.

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. at Dublin Elementary School.

• The Bladen County Training School-Bladen Central High School Alumni Association will hold its annual awards banquet at 7 p.m. at the Paul R. Brown Building in Elizabethtown. The keynote speaker will be Kelva Autry-Jones of Fuquay-Varina. Admission is $25 and the public is invited. For more information contact Dorothy McKoy at 910-588-4423 or dottiemac43@yahoo.com.

Set. 15

• Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

