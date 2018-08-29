Aretha Franklin tribute Friday at Baldwin Branch MBC

ELIZABETHTOWN — A tribute to the late Aretha Franklin is planned Friday night.

The Women’s Ministry of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, led by Debra McKoy, will host the “Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin.” This is at 4047 N.C. 42 outside of Elizabethtown, off U.S. 701.

The program begins at 6 p.m. and should go about two hours, with light refreshments afterward.

McKoy said there will be a speaker and a young lady singing some of Franklin’s songs.

Franklin was known as the Queen of Soul. She died of pancreatic cancer Aug. 16 at the age of 76.

Her funeral, where the speakers are expected to include former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson, is the same day as the Baldwin Branch tribute.

The event is open to all. The pastor at Baldwin Branch is the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin.