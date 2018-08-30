Stolen four-wheelers recovered

ELIZABETHTOWN — One person has been arrested and two others are being sought by the Sheriff’s Office in a case of stolen four-wheelers.

The machines, a 2007 Yamaha Grizzly and a 2013 Kawasaki KFX 450 R, were reported stolen from the Mitchell Ford Road area of Clarkton on Aug. 20. A news release said the Yamaha was found in the 500 block of Marshall Cain Road in Bladenboro a day later, and the Kawasaki was found off Guyton Cemetery Road in Bladenboro two days after the theft.

Warrants were obtained naming Jeremy Octavia Johnson, Jashaune Matthew George and Norris Cornelious Lee.

Johnson, 23, of 456 Booker T. Washington School Road in Clarkton, was taken into custody charged with two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny, injury to personal property, operating a vehicle with no insurance, no operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger, conspiracy to sell cocaine and misdemeanor larceny. His bail was set at $93,500. He was also caught in an undercover drug buying operation by the Sheriff’s Office.

George, 23, of 110 N. Page Road in Clarkton, and Lee, 25, of 11872 N.C. 242 in Bladenboro, are still at-large. Each is charged with two counts of possession of stolen motor vehicles, conspiracy to commit larceny, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

