Science Advisory Board seeking public input before Sept. 28

RALEIGH — Public input is being sought by the state North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board on a report that will provide recommendations on a reference dose to be used to establish water quality standards, as well as recommendations on the derivation and calculation of the health goal for GenX.

A news release says the draft report is the culmination of extensive research and deliberations by the board, which provides guidance to the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services as the agencies work to address emerging compounds statewide.

The public comment period for submitting comments on the draft GenX report has opened and will run though Sept. 28.

The draft report, research documents, presentations and audio recordings of past board meeting discussions are available for review on the DEQ website at https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

The release said public comments may be submitted by email to Comments.SABReport@ncdenr.gov. Please be sure to include “GenX Report” in the email’s subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail to NCDEQ, Attn: Louise Hughes, 1601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1601. All comments received by the Sept. 28 closing date will be considered in finalizing the report.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board assists the Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Human Services by providing guidance on how to manage emerging compounds to better protect public health and the environment, the release said. Appointed by the DEQ and DHHS secretaries, the 16 board members come from academic institutions and the public and private sectors.