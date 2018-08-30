Elizabethtown, Bladenboro to receive $700,000 for parks

RALEIGH — Two Bladen County towns are set to receive upward of $700,000 for improvements and development of their parks.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund has awarded over $6.7 million in grants to fund 27 local parks and recreation projects across the state. The N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority approved the grants at its meeting in Raleigh.

“Parks and Recreation Trust Fund projects support conservation, strengthen communities, and help local economies thrive,” Cooper said in a news release. “These grants improve quality of life and encourage residents and visitors to get outdoors.”

The bulk of the money Bladen County will see will be realized in Elizabethtown, which will receive $500,000 for the development of Greene’s Lake and Conservation Park. It was the largest grant awarded by N.C. Parks and Recreation for a single project. Land across the pond from Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery was acquired by the town last year for the purpose.

Bladenboro will receive money as well. The state is awarding the town $200,595 for the second phase of the McLean Park project.

“Robust recreational opportunities in our communities are more important than ever before,” said Dwayne Patterson, director of the Division of State Parks and Recreation. “We look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition to improve our physical and mental health and the vitality of our communities.”

The N.C. Parks and Recreation Authority considered 50 grant applications totalling $12.6 million to fund land acquisition, as well as development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Awardees must match grant funds dollar-for-dollar.

“From our most rural areas to our largest towns and cities, PARTF grants instill new life into our communities and continue to benefit these areas for generations,” said Susi Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the state Division of Parks and Recreation and was established in 1994 by the N.C. General Assembly.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

