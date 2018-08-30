Friday fundraiser planned for Elizabethtown liver transplant survivor

DUBLIN — An Elizabethtown liver transplant survivor is set to come home, and friends are trying to make sure his welcome is as large as possible.

Josh Baker was recently diagnosed with a genetic disorder that affected his liver and left him in need of a transplant in order to live a healthy life.

“On July 31, our prayers were answered, and Josh received a new liver,” said his parents, Stewart and Kathy Baker of Elizabethtown.

In the wake of the transplant, Josh needed to reside near Duke Hospital so that he could be monitored. He returned home this week, and several area churches are organizing a fundraiser to help the family with medical expenses.

“We’re just happy he has this liver,” said Shannon Ross, pastor of Singletary United Methodist Church and Bluefield United Methodist.

The duo of churches, along with Clarkton United Methodist Church, will be hosting a chicken and rice dinner at Singletary UMC in Dublin on Friday. Plates are $6 and are available for eat-in, take out, or delivery. The latter is available only for orders of 10 or more. The plate sale will begin at 10 a.m. and go until plates sell out.

Organizers are requesting reservations but will take walk-ins as well. Tickets can be secured by emailing Ross as sross@ncumc.org or by calling 910-876-4160. If getting tickets in advance, buyers are requested to do so by Thursday night.

“Welcome home” green bows to decorate storefronts, mailboxes or businesses are also available and can be obtained by contacting Ross at the contact information above.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

