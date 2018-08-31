ELIZABETHTOWN — Anderson’s Drug Store was closed Thursday and reopened later in the day, generating a buzz throughout downtown.

Details of the incident are unclear.

Gene Anderson, the store’s owner and a pharmacist, wrote a letter to the editor Friday morning. When contacted, he verified the letter’s contents but declined to discuss what transpired.

In his letter, he said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency “closed Anderson’s Drug Store for a few hours to conduct an audit. It was inconvenient, but let me assure you that the DEA was just doing its job.”

He went on to state it related to opioids.

“And we at Anderson’s Drug Store welcome this opportunity to help stop illegal prescribing and prescription drug addition,” he wrote.

He also encouraged the community to take a stand against opioid abuse. A rally had already been planned for later in the afternoon on the courthouse lawn.

In addition to DEA agents, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was also at Anderson’s.

“We had limited assistance with security outside the store,” said Chief Deputy Larry Guyton.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.