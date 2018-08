ELIZABETHTOWN — County office will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The closure is one of many in the area.

All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed as well.

The Bladen County Solid Waste hours of operation on Monday are normal: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations resume Tuesday.