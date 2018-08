GREENSBORO — Brenda Dimas-Lopez, of White Oak, a senior at West Bladen High School, recently attended the N.C. Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders Program at N.C. A&T University.

The week-long summer program assists exceptional high school students from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T and N.C. State University.

