Convocation audienceencouraged and advised

DUBLIN — Dr. William Findt said community college is the best institution of learning in America, and featured speaker Jason Britt challenged students to get involved on campus.

They were among encouraging messages shared at Bladen Community College’s convocation Thursday morning, an assembly of campus-wide staff, faculty and students.

“Early in my teaching career,” Findt said in a news release from the college, “I visited the homes of my students. I discovered that good students abound.”

One that came through the Dublin campus was Britt, a legal assistant for the district attorney’s office. He was vice president at the state level of the Student Government Association. He said engagement in activities beyond campus academics provides important connections with others.

“You never know what connections you will make today, that will help you out tomorrow,” Britt said in the release. “Education is important, but I believe campus activities are just as important.”

Trustees Chairman Dennis Troy told the group, “There is no limit to what you can achieve.”

Adriana Quiroz, the SGA president, said, “As SGA president, I welcome you to campus and wish you the best of success.”

Jeff Kornegay, vice president and chief academic officer, described the college as a rescue from his troubled middle and high school years.

“BCC gave me an opportunity to grow,” he said.

West Bladen student Cheyenne Lewis shared encouragement for fellow Career and College Promise students. “Make a list of your expectations,” she stated. “Setting your expectations is setting your goals.”

Findt presented three awards.

Assistant registrar Wanda Richardson was named the Staff Member of the Year. The Excellence in Teaching Award for a full-time faculty member was presented to cosmetology instructor Mary Anne Murphy. Psychology instructor Morgan Smith received recognition with the Excellence in Teaching Award for an adjunct faculty member.

Cathy Kinlaw | For the Bladen Journal

Jason Britt, of the district attorney’s office, encouraged students to make connections while on campus. He was the featured speaker at Bladen Community College’s convocation on Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Jason-Britt.jpg Cathy Kinlaw | For the Bladen Journal

Jason Britt, of the district attorney’s office, encouraged students to make connections while on campus. He was the featured speaker at Bladen Community College’s convocation on Thursday.