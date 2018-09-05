Honey Hole searched; owner warned

CLARKTON — Deputies from Bladen County and state Alcohol Law Enforcement agents issued a verbal warning to a location known as “The Honey Hole” over the Labor Day weekend.

In a news release, Sheriff James McVicker said the spot off Twisted Hickory Road near the Columbus County line was named in community complaints. He said the owner, Michael Spivey, was issued a verbal warning after a “knock and talk” was executed Aug. 31.

Because no one had enterered prior to lawmen arriving, no charges were filed, McVicker said. The sheriff said the complaints were substantiated by a search, and that the place was operating as a club.

The release said the warning “was issued to Michael Spivey in reference to possessing alcohol for sale.”

Additionally, the release said, “Over the past several months, at least three individuals have been shot in separate acts of violence at this location. Alcohol and narcotics have been present during these encounters.”

While the Honey Hole was being searched, deputies set up what they deemed “strategic checking stations” to ensure compliance with motor vehicle laws. Several hours later, 20 individuals were charged with 34 criminal or traffic offenses.

Among the charges were five driving without a license, four with open containers and three with revoked registration.

The release said the ALE would submit an ABC violation for the Time Saver in Clarkton for failure to demand proof of identification and selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.