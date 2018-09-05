Lu Mil Vineyard noted in state’s fall agritourism events

Agritourismm events are plentiful from the mountains to the coast this fall, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says.

The list includes Bladen County among the nearly three dozen listed.

Lu Mil Vineyard has grape picking throughout September. The vineyard will also host the N.C. Grape Festival on Oct. 13. This event is free and features wine and juice tastings, grape stomps, food trucks, music and vendors.

Adjacent counties, all a relatively short drive away, are also on the list.

Hubb’s Farm in Clinton has one of the largest fall festivals in eastern North Carolina. It runs Sept. 15 to Nov. 10, each weekend featuring a different family friendly theme. The farm is also open for educational tours by appointment on weekdays.

In Hope Mills, the Gallberry Corn Maze opens on Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 15 to Nov. 4. The farm offers a variety of activities including a six-acre corn maze, jumping pillows, hayrides, fire pits and farm animals.

Jackson Farm, in the Godwin community of Cumberland County, offers farm-stay vacations. The activities include fishing, birdwatching and wildlife trails.

A little further out is the Purple Feet Festival in Ocean Isle Beach at the Silver Coast Winery. This is Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event includes wine tastings, a grape stomp, Lucy Look-A-Like contest, craft vendors and food.

One other place in the eastern North Carolina listings has corn mazes. The Homeplace Strawberries & More, in Farmville, is open Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 15 to Nov. 18.

More corn maze and farm friendly locations are sprinkled in the central and western parts of the state. To see the full list, go to ncagr.gov.