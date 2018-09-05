Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosts tribute to Aretha Franklin

Contributed photo The Women's Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. 'Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin' drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo The Women's Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. 'Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin' drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo The Women's Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. 'Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin' drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo The Women's Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. 'Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin' drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-5.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-1.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-3.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-4.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-6.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-7.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-8.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-10.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Picture-11.jpg Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker.

Contributed photo

The Women’s Ministry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church hosted a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin on Aug. 31. ‘Life and Legacy of Aretha Franklin’ drew a nice turnout, where there was singing and a guest speaker. Debra McKoy, center, is the leader of the Women’s Ministry. She’s flanked by Diane Smith, left, and Cereca Newkirk, who handled decorations and also designed the T-shirts they are wearing.