Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal no longer publishes the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted to news@bladenjournal.com.

***

Sept. 7

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown. The September meetings are at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories is welcome to come and learn.

• The Compassionate Friends Border Belt Chapter, serving the parents of both Bladen and Columbus counties, holds meetings on the first Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown. The September meeting starts at 3 p.m. Any adult who has experienced a loss of their child, grandchild or sibling is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Jean Cross Burney at joanssister@hotmail.com or on Facebook. This is a self-help group for parents whose children have died at any age, from any cause.

Sept. 8

• Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Barbecue plate fundraiser and cake auction to help with medical expenses for Dennis Hayes Pait, who is battling leukemia. Starts 11 a.m. at Center Road Baptist Church Community Building, 2484 Center Road. Checks should be made payable to Center Road Baptist Church. More information is available by calling Gloria D. Allen at 910-863-4582 or 910-872-1905.

• The Dublin Peanut Festival Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. at Dublin Elementary School.

• The Bladen County Training School-Bladen Central High School Alumni Association will hold its annual awards banquet at 7 p.m. at the Paul R. Brown Building in Elizabethtown. The keynote speaker will be Kelva Autry-Jones of Fuquay-Varina. Admission is $25 and the public is invited. For more information contact Dorothy McKoy at 910-588-4423 or dottiemac43@yahoo.com.

Sept. 14

• Dementia Friends informational session, 3 p.m., at the Bladen County Division of Aging Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., Elizabethtown. Registration and information available at 910-872-6330.

Sept. 15

• Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 21

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown. The September meetings are at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories is welcome to come and learn.

Oct. 20

• The Kinlaw family reunion is at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road, Lumberton. This is for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw. Cost for catered lunch, per person, is $13.50. Mail payments no later than Sept. 15 to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, IL 60142. White advises family members to connect with her on Facebook. More information is available from White by email at myrna@myrnawhite.com.

Out of county

• None submitted