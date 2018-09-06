Election 2018: 5 to know in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Litigation has been messy, if not downright confusing. Deadlines are approaching.

And come Nov. 6, the polls will close and new leaders will be elected.

While it may only be the first week of September, here’s five to know specific to Bladen County voters on the midterm elections.

1

What offices are on the ballot?

The midterms include two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, all of our representation to the North Carolina General Assembly, state and district judges, the district attorney, three seats among the county commissioners, four seats among the Board of Education, sheriff, register of deeds, coroner and the district supervisor for soil and water.

Federally, the U.S. House District 7 seat is between David W. Fallin of the Constitution Party, Democrat Kyle Horton and Republican David Rouzer. The District 9 seat pits Republican Mark Harris, Democrat Dan McCready and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

State Senate District 8 candidates are Libertarian Anthony H. Mascolo, Republican Bill Rabon and Democrat David W. Sink Jr. State House District 22 candidates are Republican William Brisson and Democrat Tony Denning.

District 1 Commissioner Arthur Bullock, a Democrat, is running unopposed. In District 2, Republican Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson is challenged by Democrat Dawson Singletary. In District 3, Democratic Commissioner Russell Priest is challenged by Republican Wayne Edge.

The lone contested seat of four on the ballot for the Board of Education is the at-large. Democrat Vince Rozier is challenged by Democrats Cory L. Singletary and Tim Benton, and Republican Dennis Edwards.

Sheriff Jim McVicker, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Hakeem Brown.

2

Can I still register to vote in this election?

Yes. Voter registration deadline is Oct. 12, meaning an application must be postmarked by this date.

It is also allowable to register to vote at the Early Voting One-Stop site, which will be the Bladen County Public Library on Cypress Street.

On Election Day, Nov. 6, it is too late.

3

When is the early voting?

Bladen County will utilize one site, the Bladen County Public Library at 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown. The following are the days and hours:

• Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4

Do I need photo identification?

No. That is not required for this election.

Photo ID is a part of the half dozen amendments on the ballot.

5

What about amendments, and redistricting?

There will be six referendum questions on the ballot. Earlier this week, the state Supreme Court denied Gov. Roy Cooper’s request to block two of them. Two others challenged by the state chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will also remain on the ballot, the state’s highest court ruled.

Cooper challenged amendments addressing judicial vacancies and the state elections board. The NAACP wanted to block amendments on voter ID and a tax cap.

The other two referendum questions are related to expanding crime victims’ rights, and the right to hunt and fish.

With regard to redistricting, a ruling has said 12 of North Carolina’s 13 districts violate the U.S. Constitution. This week, a panel of federal judges ruled there was insufficient time for approving a new districting plan and conducting an election prior to the new Congress being seated in January.

Nationally, Democrats need about two dozen Republican seats to regain control of the House.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

