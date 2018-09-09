Florence, expected to reach Category 4, expected Thursday or Friday

National Hurricane Center The strength of winds associated with Hurricane Florence and the projected path between Sunday morning and Friday morning, a 120-hour period, is reflected in this image. Florence is expected to make landfall on the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. National Hurricane Center The strength of winds associated with Hurricane Florence and the projected path between Sunday morning and Friday morning, a 120-hour period, is reflected in this image. Florence is expected to make landfall on the southeastern U.S. coast late this week.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hurricane Florence is expected to impact Bladen County later this week.

The storm regained hurricane status Sunday and is poised for landfall sometime Thursday or Friday between Charleston, South Carolina, and Cape Hatteras. Forecasters are still waiting for a development on or about Tuesday to make the final determination.

As is, Wilmington is deemed central to landfall probability.

The National Hurricane Center said Sunday Thursday is the most likely day for tropical storm force winds to arrive on the southeastern coastline. Heavy rain could continue into the weekend, and some forecasts are calling for it to stall out — meaning more rain for a longer period of time.

Steering the hurricane, and therefore its impact on Bladen County, is the strength and westward extent of a dome of high pressure that is expected to develop north of Florence in the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday and Tuesday. An earlier prediction of Florence making a turn northward and missing the U.S., as of Sunday, appeared less likely.

The Miami-based hurricane center said residents from South Carolina northward to the mid-Atlantic region should prepare for a major strike late in the week.

“All indications are that Florence will be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane while it moves over the western Atlantic toward the southeastern United States,” the hurricane center said in a statement.

Category 4 has wind speed of 130 mph or more, with potential for catastrophic damage.

Gov. Roy Cooper, as well as the governors in South Carolina and Virginia, declared a state of emergency. Navy ships in Virginia’s Hampton Roads area will leave port for their safety.

Cooper’s statement said resident both coastal and inland need to be ready for heavy rainfall and flooding.

“Review your emergency plans and gather your supplies now,” Cooper said.

Mike Sprayberry, the state’s emergency management director, said his office is monitoring updates from the National Hurricane Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He advised residents to make plans, have supply kits, prepare their homes and know their evacuation routes.

Cooper’s office said Department of Transportation workers are getting response equipment ready, such as bulldozers and chainsaws.

National Hurricane Center

The strength of winds associated with Hurricane Florence and the projected path between Sunday morning and Friday morning, a 120-hour period, is reflected in this image. Florence is expected to make landfall on the southeastern U.S. coast late this week. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_hurricaneflorencewindspeed-1.jpg National Hurricane Center

The strength of winds associated with Hurricane Florence and the projected path between Sunday morning and Friday morning, a 120-hour period, is reflected in this image. Florence is expected to make landfall on the southeastern U.S. coast late this week.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.