Protestors make their case in Tar Heel

TAR HEEL — An organized 24-hour protest stretched from late Thursday night to midnight Friday near the Smithfield Foods plant on N.C. 87.

The protestors set up at the corner of Tar Heel Ferry Road, a busy intersection anchored by a Hardee’s near Tar Heel Middle School just down the highway from the plant. Sheriff’s deputies kept watch there late Friday afternoon as about a dozen held signs and, when a Smithfield truck lumbered to the intersection, shouted with spirit.

Smithfield Foods has been at the center of nuisance lawsuits that are playing out in federal court. Three have gone to trial, all won by plaintiffs against Murphy-Brown, the defendant and a subsidiary of the WH Group’s Smithfield Foods.

There are 23 more suits to go.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Across an intersection where on one side farmers are supported, protesters of Smithfield Foods make their case to cars passing by on Friday afternoon.

