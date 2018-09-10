Hurricane Florence: Bladen schools decision likely Tuesday

Bladen County Schools released a statement Monday morning with regard to Hurricane Florence.

“We are actively monitoring Hurricane Florence and any potential impact to Bladen County,” the statement said. “The probability is high that Bladen County will feel the effects of the hurricane. This morning we conducted a two-hour meeting detailing best case/worst case scenarios. Throughout the next several days our team will be meeting regularly — every couple of hours if needed — with Emergency Management for updates.

“We anticipate making a decision by Tuesday afternoon about school schedules for this week. An all-call phone call will be made at that time to notify parents/families. Continue to monitor our Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.”

Updates will also be shared on BladenJournal.com as they become available.

Identified shelters are East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Bladen Lakes Primary School, and East Arcadia School. East and West Bladen high schools are pet-friendly shelters.