Bladen schools closed Wednesday to Friday; shelters open Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — School will be out Wednesday through the end of the week, at least, for Bladen County Schools.

The cancellation is because of Hurricane Florence, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. Tropical storm force winds may be felt on Wednesday, and severe rain and flooding is forecast to last multiple days.

The public school system announced this morning that Wednesday will be an optional teacher workday.

Bladen Lakes Primary School, East Arcadia School, East Bladen High School and West Bladen High School will serve as shelters and be open at noon Wednesday. These will be operated by Bladen County Emergency Management personnel.

