OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Alice Joan West Mullin-Watanabe of Overland Park, Kansas, originally from White Oak, N.C., died August 31, 2018.

Joan was a graduate of White Oak High School in Bladen County. She lived in several areas of the U.S. due to being a military wife. She later attended college and attained the degree of CPA.

Her parents were Clyde Edison West and Mabel Owen West, both deceased. She is survived by sons Craig Mullin and Paul Mullin; grandsons Brandon Mullin and Corey Mullin; and siblings Leon West and Sylvia Clark.

She was predeceased by siblings Lucille Murphy, Lola Hilliard and Donald West.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at the Christ Community Baptist Church, 4781 NC 53, White Oak, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Fisher. There will be a time of fellowship and food from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m.