Small Business Center schedule set

DUBLIN — The Small Business Center at Bladen Community College has announced seminars and classes for September and into October.

The Entrepreneurs Academy meets in Building 3 on the main campus Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Participants should attend at least five of the seven parts to receive a certificate.

The first session, How to Start a Business, was Tuesday. The remainder of the schedule is:

• Sept. 18: Get Out of Debt to Start a Business

• Sept. 27: Increase Your Credit Score for a Business Loan

• Oct. 2: Your Small Business Taxes

• Oct. 16: Marketing Your Business

• Oct. 23: How to Find Your Customers

• Oct. 30: How to Write a Business Plan

Other classes include:

• Sept. 22: 9 a.m., Building 2, Room 207, Building Your Team Around Mission and Vision followed by Working With and Understanding Millennials.

• Sept. 24: 6 p.m., East Arcadia Center and online webinaar, Managing the Risk/Liabilities of Non-Profits/Faith-based Organizations.

• Sept. 27: 6 p.m., Bladen County Public Library in Elizabethtown, How to Keep an Organization Running Smoothly Even When Your Are Away.

All seminars are open to the public and provided at no charge due to special funding arrangements for the Small Business Center and Bladen Community College. To register for any of the seminars or for more information, contact Todd Lyden, Small Business Center director, at 910-879.5572 or register online at nsbc.net.