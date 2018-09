ELIZABETHTOWN —The Elizabethtown Town Council will hold an emergency called meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, to amend the State of Emergency declaration. The meeting will take place in Council chambers, located at 805 W. Broad Street.

Bladen County has also announced closings of its offices. The administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14.