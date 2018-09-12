BLADENBORO — The Town of Bladenboro has issued a public notice urging voluntary evacuation due to the impact of extrememly high winds and high amounts of rainful expected with Hurricane Florence.

“… The Town of Bladenboro highly recommends all individuals that live in low lying areas that are subject to flooding or who live in mobile homes, in and around Bladenboro, to voluntary evacuate,” says the public notice.

Bladen County shelters opened at noon Wednesday. They include:

West Bladen is a pet friendly shelter.

BARTS will be available for transportation to the shelters beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to call the organization at 910-862-6930 as early as possible, as they cannot be reached after winds are sustained at 25 miles per hour.

aden County Shelters opening at 12:00 pm, Wednesday 9/12/2018

The locations of the shelters are as follows;

· East Bladen High School, 5600 NC-87 E, Elizabethtown, NC 28337

· West Bladen High School, 1600 NC-410, Bladenboro, NC 28320

· Bladen Lakes Elementary School, 9554 Johnsontown Rd, Elizabethtown, NC 28337

· East Arcadia Elementary School, 21451 NC-87 E, Riegelwood, NC 28456

Residents with special needs, such as oxygen dependent, are to go to West Bladen High School. Residents who require assistance at home with personal care, feeding, or wound care, or who are bed bound, are requested to have their caregiver accompany them to continue providing this care.

Anyone who uses any special medical equipment such as an oxygen machine, glucometers, nebulizers should bring the devices.

Everyone is encouraged to bring:

* Personal Medicines/ Medical Supplies/ Bottled Water

* Ready to Use Baby Formula/Milk/ Snacks/Treats. Please make sure all food is prepackaged, ready to use; no home cooked foods.

* Canned Foods/Can Opener/ Diapers/Wipes

* Toilet Paper

* Feminine Products/ Flashlight/ Batteries

* Soap (liquid)

* Paper Towels

* Tissue/ Toothbrush/Toothpaste/ Brush/Comb/Pillow/Blanket

* 2-3 Days Change of Clothes/ Dentures/Dental Adhesive /Glasses/Contacts

* Hearing Aids/ Radio

* First Aid Supplies

* Air Mattress/Sleeping Bag/ Reading Material/Games

* Important papers, driver’s license, identification.

To report downed trees and power lines, please contact the Bladen County Emergency Operations Center at 910-862-7809.

Residents located within low lying areas and in mobile homes are encouraged to go to the shelters as soon as possible. Do not wait too late to evacuate.

Stay tuned to your local and social media channels.