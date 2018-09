ELIZABETHTOWN —Emergency personnel in Bladen County have issued emergency contact numbers for the public to use if in need.

— For the Bladen County Emergency Operation Center, residents should call 910-862-7831.

— For shelter questions, contact 910-862-7809.

Shelters are in place at:

— East Bladen High School

— West Bladen High School

— East Arcadia School

— Bladen Lakes Primary School