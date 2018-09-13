Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal no longer publishes the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted to news@bladenjournal.com.

***

Sept. 14

• Dementia Friends informational session, 3 p.m., at the Bladen County Division of Aging Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., Elizabethtown. Registration and information available at 910-872-6330.

Sept. 14-15

— The Cape Fear Masonic Lodge #300, located at 702 Martin Luther King Drive, Elizabethtown, will have a fundraiser chicken or fish plate sale from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Ronald Jessup is the Worshipful Master.

Sept. 15

• Craft and produce vendors will be set up at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in downtown Elizabethtown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 21

• There is a working meeting on family history and genealogy on the first and third Friday of the month at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St. in Elizabethtown. The September meetings are at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories is welcome to come and learn.

Oct. 20

• The Kinlaw family reunion is at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road, Lumberton. This is for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw. Cost for catered lunch, per person, is $13.50. Mail payments no later than Sept. 15 to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, IL 60142. White advises family members to connect with her on Facebook. More information is available from White by email at myrna@myrnawhite.com.

Out of county

• None submitted