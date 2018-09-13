West Bladen shelter near capacity; only special needs patients, those with animals accepted

DUBLIN — Shelter for Hurricane Florence evacuees at West Bladen High School is only available to special needs patients and those with animals.

The space at the school is almost to capacity, a news release from Bladen County Health Department said.

Four other locations are accepting those who have chosen to evacuate. They are:

• East Bladen High School, 5600 N.C. 87 East, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Middle School, 1496 U.S. 701, Elizabethtown.

• Bladen Lakes Elementary School, 9554 Johnsontown Road, Elizabethtown.

• East Arcadia Elementary School, 21451 N.C. 87 East Riegelwood.

For shelter questions, call 910-862-7809.