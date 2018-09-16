Florence, Sunday 10:30 am: Kelly, Rowan residents told to evacuate

FIMAN The Cape Fear River near the Kelly lock is expected to crest on Tuesday. A mandatory evacuation was ordered Sunday morning by Bladen County Emergency Management. FIMAN The Cape Fear River near the Kelly lock is expected to crest on Tuesday. A mandatory evacuation was ordered Sunday morning by Bladen County Emergency Management.

KELLY — Bladen County emergency officials issued a mandatory evacuation for residents in the Kelly and Rowan communities near the Cape Fear River on Sunday morning about 10 a.m.

The river is expected to crest Tuesday, with levels higher than that of Hurricane Matthew, the county said in a news release.

Response capabilities, the release said, are stretched to their limits. Any assistance to those areas may not be possible due to flooded roadways.

The nearest shelters are at East Bladen High School, 5600 N.C. 87 East, and at East Arcadia School, at 21451 N.C. 87 near Riegelwood.

The county curfew, in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., is in effect until further notice.

