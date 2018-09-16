Florence: DOT says 600-plus roads are out

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation urged people not to drive on Sunday in areas impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Conditions were changing rapidly, with more than 600 road closures. Wilmington was cut off by flood water, The Associated Press reported.

“The flooding we are seeing in our state is unprecedented and road conditions are changing rapidly,” said state Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon in a news release. “If you are not in an evacuation area, stay in place.”

While some areas might reopen some local roads and bridges, travel from central to southeastern North Carolina is dangerous and unreliable, the DOT said.

The release said by traveling in potentially hazardous areas, drivers are putting themselves and others at risk and impeding access for critical personnel – emergency services, utilities, road crews – responding to this storm.

GPS navigation systems, the DOT said, also are not able to keep up with the changing road closures and are directing people onto roads that are confirmed closed or flooded.