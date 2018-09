ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County officials said Sunday that Davita Dialysis patients that can report to the Elizabethtown clinic should do so as soon as possible.

Authorities were setting a shelter there to house patients until transportation could be arrnaged from the Elizabethtown clinic to centers in Pinehurst and Rockingham.

Patients should bring a change of clothes and medications to the clinic.

Those in a flooded area should call 910-862-7812 for transportation arrangements.