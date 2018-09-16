Florence: Bladen schools closed until further notice

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools are closed until further notice.

District spokeswoman Valerie Newton sent out a news release about 4:30 Sunday afternoon announcing the decision. The release said schools would be reassessed by Friday.

Elizabethtown had picked up more than 29 inches of rain by Sunday at 2 p.m. because of Hurricane Florence, according to the National Weather Service. Kelly, in the more southeastern part of the county, was at more than 22 inches.

Several people said Bladenboro had never flooded as it was Saturday and Sunday.

“We will reassess the status of our buildings by Friday to make a determination as to when schools can reopen,” the release said.

Shelters at East Arcadia Elementary, East Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Middle School and West Bladen High School remain open but are operating with limited power and food, the release said.

Additionally, many roads throughout Bladen and surrounding counties are impassable due to flood waters.

Students were last in class on Tuesday prior to the storm’s arrival.