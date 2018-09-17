Florence, Monday noon: Bladen County announces road closures

ELIZABETHTOWN — Just before noon on Monday, the Emergency Management Department of Bladen County released information on road closures.

Travel is restricted from Bladen County to Columbus County at this time, which includes U.S. 701, N.C. 410 and N.C. 131 through Bladenboro.

Other closures include:

• Hallsboro Road

• Twisted Hickory Road

• Page Road

• N.C. 242 North of Elizabethtown

• N.C. 131 South of Tar Heel

• N.C. 211 East of Clarkton and East of Bladenboro

• U.S. 701 North of Clarkton

• N.C. 53 at Pender County line

• Elwell Ferry Road

• N.C. 41 West at Robeson County line

• N.C. 87 at Columbus County, closed at N.C. 11