Bladen officials warn of river cresting levels

ELIZABETHTOWN — Officials with Emergency Management in Bladen County released information Tuesday morning regarding the cresting levels of rivers in the county.

That included:

• Lock and Dam #1- expected crest levels of 29.60 feet by Thursday; higher than Hurricane Matthew levels of 28.80 feet.

• Lock and Dam #2- expected crest levels of 39.30 feet by Thursday; higher than Hurricane Matthew levels of 36.44 feet.

• Lock and Dam #3- expected crest levels of 68.00 feet by Wednesday; these levels are similar to levels experienced with Hurricane Matthew of 68.46 feet.

• The Black River still remains a concern, with the last reading as of Monday morning documented as being 28.71 feet. Information received by local fire officials reported that the river is already 3 inches higher than that of Hurricane Matthew and that the river gauge has broken due to high water levels.

The county urged everyone to remain cautious of flooded roadways and areas, which are still posing a threat within the coming days in Bladen.

The Bladen County Emergency Operations Center said it would be continuously monitoring river levels for the potential of any flooding and need for evacuations.