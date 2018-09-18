Structural integrity of Cape Fear Bridge not in question; log jam being cleared

In this photo taken Monday afternoon, the beginnings of the log jam caused by storm debris can be seen to the left of the Tory Hole sign. In this photo taken Monday afternoon, the beginnings of the log jam caused by storm debris can be seen to the left of the Tory Hole sign.

ELIZABETHTOWN — There is no structural problem with the Cape Fear bridge in Elizabethtown, according to Bladen County emergency management personnel.

“DOT closed the south side so they could free up a log jam,” explained Maj. Larry Guyton with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. “There was not a concern for structural integrity for either bridge. They just needed to work on it without traffic on it.”

In order to free the log jam, the southbound side of U.S. 701 will be closed. No word was given on the timeline. During the temporary closure, traffic will be rerouted to allow two-way traffic on the northbound lanes of the Cape Fear River Bridge.

“Please note that the bridge is still open for through traffic coming in and out of Elizabethtown,” Bladen County Emergency Management said in a press release.

