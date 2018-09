For those in need of meals in the Bladenboro, Clarkton, Kelly areas tomorrow, Sept. 19, 2018, the National Guard will be serving MREs (Meals Ready to Eat), and bottled water from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the following locations:

> Bladenboro Fire Department, located at 519 W. Seaboard Street, Bladenboro

> Clarkton Fire Department, located at 205 Peach Street, Clarkton

> Centerville Baptist Church, located at 18577 East N.C. 53, Kelly