Bladen schools closed at least through Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools will remain closed for students through Wednesday, the district said in a news release Saturday.

In a news release, spokeswoman Valerie Newton said, “At this time, we are unable to make a determination as to when students may return to school. Road conditions must be evaluated by DOT prior to being able to safely transport students. We will make an announcement on Tuesday if students will be able to return to school on Thursday.”

Optional workdays are in place for staff Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is a required workday.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

