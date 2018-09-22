DOT gives alternate Wilmington routes

Three safe alternate routes for drivers going to Wilmington have been identified by the state Department of Transportation, a news release said Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding cut off the Port City.

The routes are:

• From the south, take U.S. 17.

• From the north, travel on Interstate 40 East to N.C. 24 East (exit 373), then onto U.S. 17 South.

• From Fayetteville, take N.C. 87 to U.S. 701 South to N.C. 211 East to U.S. 74 East.

Additionally, people may use I-40 to exit 373 and N.C. 24 to reach Jacksonville.

State transportation officials recommend people avoid any unnecessary travel in these hard-hit counties where the risk of flooding remains: Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and southeastern Wayne (south of U.S. 70 Business and east of U.S. 117).

NCDOT is making progress on reducing the number of road closures, which statewide totaled 550 this morning. However, rivers are cresting through this weekend in southeastern North Carolina, where many roads remain impassable, including sections of I-40 closer to Wilmington. NCDOT must wait for the water to recede, then inspect for damage and make any necessary repairs before reopening the roads.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.