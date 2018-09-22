Curfew in effect in Kelly, Rowan, Ivanhoe areas; lifted elsewhere

Contributed illustration The map shows the area of the curfew in effect in Bladen County until further notice. Contributed illustration The map shows the area of the curfew in effect in Bladen County until further notice.

KELLY — Curfew hours for Bladen County have been lifted with the exception of the Kelly, Rowan and Ivanhoe communities.

The hours of the curfew in that area are 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.

The curfew area is defined as from N.C. 53 east of Bivens Bridge Road, N.C. 210 east of N.C. 41, and N.C. 11 north of the Cape Fear River.

The curfew went into effect Saturday and will be assessed as water recedes and roads are evaluated for safety.

The county Emergency Management Department also asked that recovery efforts into Kelly be paused while the mandatory evacuation order and curfew remain in place. The county expressed sincere thanks for the efforts to help in the community, but stressed the importance of safety first.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

