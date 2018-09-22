Shelters: Last two consolidated into one at former school in Clarkton

CLARKTON — Bladen County has consolidated its last two open shelters from Hurricane Florence and is opening a new one.

Many residents have returned home. Thus, the county closed shelters at East Arcadia School and West Bladen High School on Saturday morning, moving evacuees to the former Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington Road in Clarkton.

Anyone in need of a shelter, can go to Booker T. Washington Primary School. It has been designated as special needs and pet friendly.

At times before, during and after Florence, the county used East Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Middle School and Bladen Lakes Primary School.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

