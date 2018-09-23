Florence leaves things out of place

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Just down from the David Chapel Holiness Church, Barney Coe Road was too deep to cross for most vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Florence and the flooding that followed left many things out of place.

There was good in the form of linemen coming in from out of state, but there was also the bad — roads flooded and damaged, vehicles off those roads and water lines on houses.

The Bladen Journal took a peek into some areas of eastern Bladen County with help from the Sheriff’s Office on thursday.

Just down from the David Chapel Holiness Church, Barney Coe Road was too deep to cross for most vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Workers on Thursday were setting up U.S. 701 to have crossover spots through the medians near the Cape Fear River bridge.

On N.C. 210 South headed to the Bladen County side of Ivanhoe, water from the South River crosses the road about 11 miles from N.C. 53.

Ennis Bridge Road, near the Sampson County line, is blocked by high flood water on Thursday.

On N.C. 53, about middle of the afternoon Thursday, water from the Cape Fear River made the road impossible to travel. The cone at right was placed about three hours earlier with no water at its base. This is the route into Kelly from White Lake. Later that night, helicopter rescues brought 62 more people out safely.

Water rushing across N.C. 41 East just shy of the South River Bridge was causing rapids, and the road to be closed.

A series of four bridges helps drivers get from Sampson County into Bladen County at the South River on U.S. 701. This debris from upstream was piling near the main bridge on Thursday, a scene repeated in many tributaries of the Cape Fear River Basin.

Colly Creek was beyond its banks on N.C. 41 East, and this sedan was also out of place with the creek.

When law enforcement encouraged people not to be out on the roads in the days after Hurricane Florence, this was one of the reasons why. In some cases, pavement breaks were marked; others were not.

Water lines were on several Bladen County homes, like this one on N.C. 210 North.

Linemen with the Prince George Electric Cooperative out of Virginia work to restore power on Barney Coe Road on Thursday afternoon.

On N.C. 210 North, about 4 miles from U.S. 701, a blue car was in a basin from the South River on Thursday. According to those who live nearby, the driver had stopped Sunday, the pavement loosened and as he stepped out of the vehicle, the pavement and the vehicle washed away from him. He was taken to a shelter.

At the cemetery in Elizabethtown, the ridge between 18 inches and 2 feet in height runs about 50 yards through tombstones.