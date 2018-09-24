Distribution points announced

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Emergency Management has announced drop-off points for donations and distribution sites.

• Vertical Church: donation drop-off point.

• Elizabethtown Baptist Church: distribution site, hot meals and supplies, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.

• Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center: distribution site, hot meals and supplies, 12:30 to 5 p.m.

• East Arcadia: distribution site, hot meals and supplies, noon to 5 p.m.

• Clarkton Baptist Church: distribution site, hot meals and supplies, 11 a.m. to noon, ending Wednesday.

• White Oak Fire Department or White Oak Baptist Church: distribution site, hot meals and supplies. Times will vary; call 910-876-0154. Water fluctuation determines if the site is the fire department or the church.

• Lisbon Baptist Church: distribution site, supplies. Call 910-879-2500.

• Bladen Crisis Assistance: distribution site, supplies and non-perishable food, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Equine assistance is available through “Fleet of Angels.” Go online to nationalequineevacuationdirectory.com.