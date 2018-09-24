Swine meeting postponed indefinitely

GREENVILLE — A meeting scheduled here Oct. 4 on swine waste management permitting has been postponed.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality planned the meeting in regard to the state’s draft swine waste management system general permit (AWG100000). Many stakeholders in this process will be responding to the crisis caused by Hurricane Florence for the foreseeable future.

DEQ said it would reschedule the meeting at a future date to ensure the ability of the public to reasonably participate.

A copy of the draft permit will be available for review prior to the rescheduled meeting on the Department of Environmental Quality’s website at deq.nc.gov.