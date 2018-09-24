Bladen County relief efforts continuing this week at several sites

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County officials released updated information on Hurricane Florence recovery Monday afternoon.

— Chemours is offering free ice and water at its Fayetteville Works plant’s administrative building. Pickup is available Monday, Sept. 24, from 3-6 p.m.

— Salvation Army will continue to serve lunch from 1-3 p.m. and supper from 5-7 p.m. at Spaulding Monroe. The organization will continue to do so through the remainder of the week as long as numbers reflect a need.

— Elizabethtown Baptist Church will be providing supplies from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24.