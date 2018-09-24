Bladen schools out rest of the week

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools will not resume classes until at least Monday, the district said in a news release.

“Upon further assessment of road conditions throughout Bladen County by DOT and school transportation staff, we feel that the conditions are not ideal for safe transportation of students,” the release from spokeswoman Valerie Newton said.

Friday will be an optional workday for staff. The release said all identified essential personnel such as maintenance, transportation, and child nutrition are to contact their immediate supervisor regarding their work schedule for this week.