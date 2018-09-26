Bladen County Health Department ordering more mosquito dunks

ELIZABETHTOWN —The Bladen County Health Department announced Wednesday that mosquito dunks are out of supply. A new shipment has been ordered, and the agency will announce when the dunks are available again. Once they are back in stock, one pack per address will be available at the front desk of the Health Department, located at 300 Mercer Mill Road, Elizabethtown.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call 910-872-6209.

The department is supplying dunks in response to numerous calls and requests from the public, who site an extremely high number of mosquitoes in the region following Hurricane Florence.

Earlier this week, a Fayetteville man died as a result of the West Nile Virus, carried by mosquitoes.

Mosquito dunks are doughnut-shaped pesticides that are deposited in standing water. They work by killing mosquitoes in the larvae stage.

Bladen County announced earlier this week that spraying would be done throughout the county in order to combat adult insects.