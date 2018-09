BLADENBORO — A house fire late Wednesday caused the death of an 82-year-old near Bladenboro.

Joyce Beard Dowless was found dead in her home in the 8500 block of N.C. 41. A motorist saw flames from the home and called 911 about 11:45 p.m.

The fire was coming from the bedroom, Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.