Bladen County schools resume Monday on 2-hour delay

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools resume classes Monday.

As Hurricane Florence threatened the coast, classes were last in session Sept. 11. Florence made landfall Sept. 14 about 7:15 a.m., then essentially parked between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach for about three days.

Heavy flooding followed. Many roads in Bladen County are still in need of repair.

The schedule Monday will be on a two-hour delay for students and staff.

The school system has not announced make-up dates. Earlier, spokeswoman Valerie Newton had indicated the regular sessions of school essentially built in two days that would not have to be made up were they to be lost for whatever reason, including weather events.

The state Depart of Public Instruction has also yet to announce any changes to the instructional mandate for school systems impacted by the hurricane.