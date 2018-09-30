Group reworks ad after McCrory complaint

RALEIGH — A group running television ads opposing constitutional amendments on North Carolina’s fall ballots has edited one spot after a former governor complained it misled watchers about his views.

A spokesman for the “Stop Deceptive Amendments” organization said Thursday it’s substituted an ad that started airing this week.

Ex-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory demanded the original ad be taken off the air because he said it left the mistaken impression he opposed all six ballot amendments.

Group spokesman Justin Guillory defended the ad’s accuracy earlier but says it decided to change the ad because it’s “not interested in a political fight.” Now the ad has a stronger focus on two amendments McCrory and other ex-governors have clearly opposed.

The group held a Thursday news conference to highlight $2 million in ad buys.